Telegram Records 70 Million New Users During WhatsApp Outage

Telegram has had a great year, thanks to Facebook mishaps. The company has announced that it gained a whopping 70 million users on Monday when the Facebook family faced a six-hour outage.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook all went down on Monday evening. WhatsApp is especially crucial for keeping communication open at the workplace, between friends and family.

Most people resorted to joining Telegram while messaging app, Signal, also reported a surge in downloads.

In January this year, Telegram announced a surge following an intended privacy policy update by WhatsApp. The announcement riled up users after WhatsApp asked users to accept the update or delete the app. Many users deleted the app, and signed up with Telegram and Signal.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said the app continued to work well despite the surge, although some interruptions were recorded.

“Some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time.”

