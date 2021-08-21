Telcos Issue Joint Advisory on Sim Card Handling

Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom have issued a joint notice regarding the ownership and registration of sim cards.

The telcos urged users to ensure that correct registration is done, with valid identification documents.

“Please note it is illegal to have a SIM card that is not registered with the correct documents,” the Telcos cautioned

The directive, which comes amid increased cases of digital and SIM card related fraud, is in line with the Kenya Information Communications Act and the SIM Card Registration Regulations (2015).

“This exercise is to ensure that all customer mobile numbers are properly registered against the correct identification details provided by the owners of the SIM cards,” read the advisory in part.

“In line with the relevant law and regulations, please note that to register a line you are required to go to an Airtel, Safaricom or Telkom outlet with your original identification document,” the telcos advised.

According to the regulations, a guardian obtaining a SIM card for a minor will register as the subscriber of the SIM card until the minor comes of age.

Once they hit age 18, the telco shall register them with their updated personal identification details within 90 days of their birthday. Failure to register within the stipulated period will lead to the suspension and deactivation of the SIM card.

“Where within 90 days a person fails to register identification particulars the SIM card shall be suspended and deactivated,” reads the Act in part.

Under the SIM Card Registration Regulations (2015), a person who contravenes or commits an offense with no specific penalty in the Act is liable to a jail term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding Sh300,000, or both.

