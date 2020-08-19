Teenagers Among 39 People Arrested At House Party In Muhoroni

39 people among them teenagers were on Tuesday evening arrested at a house party in Bondeni Estate, Muhoroni.

According to Muhoroni Deputy Commissioner Erick Wanyonyi, the party goers were aged between 12 and 22 years.

Confirming the incident, Mr Wanyonyi warned that parents and guardians of children caught violating COVID-19 rules will also be apprehended.

“If you cannot take care of your children, and they are arrested in parties during this time, you will also face the law,” he said.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman warned that the disease that has so far killed 487 people across the country, can affect everyone,not just the elderly.

This he said as he advised the youth to stop being reckless.

“We are urging the young people to stop the reckless behaviour so that we don’t spread the disease.

“We need to make our message neutral…that this pandemic is a threat to everybody. Before we focused on the elderly but let’s emphasize that this disease is a threat to everybody,” he said.

Earlier this month, World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the virus was being spread by younger people between the age of 20 and 40.

WHO Western Pacific regional director, Takeshi Kasai, said people in this age bracket pose a risk to the more vulnerable people in our communities including the old and the sick.

“People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread. Many are unaware they are infected.

“This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable,” he said.

With the virus spread in 188 countries, more than 21.9 million infections have been confirmed including more than 776,000 deaths.

More than 13.9 million others have recovered from the novel COVID-19 that was first reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

