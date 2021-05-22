Teenage Boda Boda Rider Suspected Of Trafficking Bhang Freed On Sh50,000 Bond

A teenage Boda Boda rider, Moses Amwayi suspected of trafficking bhang has been freed on Sh50,000 bond or Sh5,000 cash bail.

Appearing before Chief magistrate Joyce Gandani, Amwayi denied the charges. He further accused police officers of torturing him while he was in custody.

He told the court that he had been arrested on Monday but was never presented in court nor charged until later on Thursday.

Through his lawyer Julie Soweto, Amwayi wants the police officers to be held accountable and explain why he was taken to court on Wednesday and left in the police car while other suspects were being charged.

Amwayi was reportedly arrested on Monday, May 17, 2021, at a Kawangware Boda Boda stage in possession of bhang concealed in a brown khaki envelope contrary to narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances Act of 1994.

He has been freed on bond Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh5,000 with the case set for mention on June 14, 2021.

The Magistrate has thus ordered Kileleshwa OCS to respond to the claims that Amwayi had been tortured while in custody.

