Teen Socialite Shakilla Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Willy Paul’s House

Teen socialite famously known as Shakilla has been arrested after allegedly breaking into singer Willy Paul’s residence.

In a tweet shared online, Willy Paul shared an OB number citing that he felt he was not safe thus opted to call the police on her.

“Hi, I would like to address an issue that occurred yesterday at my residence at around 12 midnight. The estate security noticed a lady at my gate that was forcefully trying to enter my house ( she did ). They informed me immediately and I went only to find out that it’s the ” Famous Shakilla”. I immediately reported to the police and she was arrested for trespassing,” reads the tweet.

He added, “I have handed over the CCTV footage and a few popular names of the people Shakilla mentioned she is working for to the authorities for investigation. Kindly put me and my family in your prayers, its not safe for me anymore. Be blessed.”

Kindly put me and my family in your prayers, its not safe for me anymore. Be blessed. pic.twitter.com/mj1W9nY8GW — Willy Paul (@willypozze_) October 13, 2020

This comes just days after Montreal Impact player Victor Wanyama threatened to take legal action against a socialite and vlogger for defaming him.

In a video circulated online, the socialite and vlogger Xtian Dela (Arthur Mandela) claimed that the former had carnal knowledge with the footballer.

According to Shakilla, she received Sh700,000 from the Harambee Stars captain. But according to Wanyama, the allegations are fabricated and meant to scandalize his name. Read Also: Willy Paul Shocks Fans With Video Of Nude Models "I wish to distance myself completely from the contents of this defamatory video. The allegations made therein are a total fabrication and a figment of the maker's imagination at best," a statement reads. "I have worked long and hard to build my character and standing in society. Such malicious, scandalizing and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me. I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have unreserved rights to seek."