Vihiga Teen Nailed To A Tree Over Theft Asks Netizens To Stop Comparing Him To Jesus

A 19-year-old man who was last week rescued in Chamasilihi village, Vihiga, after being nailed to a tree over theft allegations has broken his silence about the ordeal.

Collins Sambaya, in a recent media interview, asked Kenyans on social media to stop making fun of his pain.

He termed the experience as traumatizing, insisting that he was a victim of false allegations.

“People should stop comparing me to Jesus or the two thieves who were crucified with him on the cross. I’m a victim of torture,” Sambaya told The Standard.

He added: “In fact, I believe Jesus saved me from the jaws of death.”

Sambaya accused his friends of falsely linking him to the theft of Ksh6,000 radio, the source of his woes.

He wondered why he would steal the radio yet they owned several at home.

“Why would I steal a radio when my grandfather owns one and my uncle has at least three of them?” Sambaya posed.

However, Sambaya noted that the incident has changed his perspective about life and he now wants to go back to school.

On his part, Sambaya’s grandfather maintained that the boy is innocent.

While calling for justice for the grandson, the old man said Sambaya was nailed to a tree by one Eric Irime and his younger brother, who hail from the same village.

He claims the suspects stormed his homestead and tricked his grandson into following them into their household where they subjected him to torture from 2pm to 5pm in the Friday, February 18 incident.

The suspects are still at large days after police launched a probe into the incident.

