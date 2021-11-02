in NEWS

Teen Arrested After Fatally Shooting Elder Brother Over Inheritance

An 18-year-old man is in custody after a fight for inheritance went fatally wrong.

Alex Kalemaa Kiptoi, is accused of killing his elder brother Joseph Kipsingor Kiptoi, 43, with whom he fought over an apiary.

Kalemaa is said to have killed his brother who he claimed tool the lion’s share of beehives left behind by their deceased father.

An irate Kalemaa, feeling cheated out of his inheritance shot Kipsingor with an arrow in his right thigh and left him to bleed out.

“A sombre mood engulfed Kapndasum village in Koituimet sub location following the murder, as curious onlookers who couldn’t come to terms with Kipsingor’s death thronged the scene.”

Detectives from Mogotio Police Station have since processed the scene of crime and arrested the teenager.

Kipsingor remains are lying at a morgue in Eldama Ravine town.

