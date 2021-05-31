Teen Among Three Arrested for Staging Attacks Along Southern Bypass

Detectives have apprehended three suspects as they prepared to stage attacks against motorists along the Southern bypass.

Brian Mwangi and Nickson Muchiri aged 25, were arrested on Sunday following an operation mounted by Lang’ata based police officers.

The third suspect, aged 15, was also arrested as he fled to the nearby Ngong forest.

“Two motorbikes used by the criminals as their getaway means were also impounded, in the meticulous operation staged by the officers,” said DCI on Monday.

The suspects will be arraigned in court today to answer to charges of preparing to commit a felony, contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code.

Three suspects armed with machetes, were arrested yesterday as they prepared to stage attacks against motorists along the southern bypass. Brian Mwangi and Nickson Muchiri aged 25, were arrested following a well executed operation, mounted by Langata based Police Officers. pic.twitter.com/WaSIijUtBi — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 31, 2021

Last week, sleuths arrested a gang of six men suspected to have been terrorizing motorists along the busy highway.

In a series of tweets, the DCI revealed that the six were interdicted on Wednesday following a report that was filed by a victim identified as Tom Onyango.

Onyango, in a report filed at Lang’ata police station, intimated that he was driving from Nakuru to Nairobi with his three-year-old son when he was attacked.

Read: Suspected Gang of 6 Nabbed for Terrorizing Motorists Along Southern Bypass

He parked his car on the roadside to allow his son to respond to a call of nature a few meters past the virtual weighbridge.

It was then that the DCI with the help of a tracker dog from the canine unit swung into action and the thugs were flashed out of their hideout.

Three of the suspects were identified by the victim.

The DCI has appealed to motorists who have witnessed similar incidents to file a report for immediate action to be taken.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu