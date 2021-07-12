TED Talks Coming To Clubhouse in New Deal

Clubhouse has announced a partnership with TED to bring exclusive chats. The audio-based company said it would start featuring talks from the popular podcast on a weekly basis. The first room is called Thank Your Ass Off and will run every Monday at 1800hrs EAT. More rooms will be launched soon.

The deal allows TED to sell brand partnerships or ads as they wish without Clubhouse taking a cut. TED already has a successful podcast and partnering with Clubhouse seems like the next best step given the type of conversations on both platforms.

TED Talk launched its Audio Collective in February 2021. Reports from the show indicate that it is downloaded 1.65 million times per day in “virtually every country on Earth.” According to Spotify, TED Talks Daily was the most popular show on the platform globally in 2020. The runaway success of the talks indicates that TED is already accomplished in audio.

Clubhouse will be able to draw in TED enthusiasts. Partnering with Clubhouse will also allow TED to interact better with the audience and host Q&As, something that they cannot do on their podcasts.

The social audio space seems well entrenched already as more networks integrate live discussions on their platforms. There are bound to be more developments and improvements in the existing audio platforms as the year progresses. Twitter recently enabled ticketing for Spaces, meaning hosts can now monetize.

Recently, Spotify launched its audio network called Greenroom. Podcasts and live audio discussions are likely to be moved there with time.

