Tecra Muigai’s Family Wants Omar Lali Charged With Her Murder

The family of the late Tecra Muigai wants her former boyfriend, Omar Lali, charged afresh with her murder.

According to the deceased’s mother Tabitha Karanja, the public prosecutor should initiate a fresh charge against the former boyfriend.

This comes barely days after Karanja expressed zero confidence on how the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji was handling the death inquest.

In an affidavit filed in court, Tabitha Karanja said Haji could be under pressure not to prosecute those behind her daughter, Tecra Muigai’s death.

“As a result of such conduct on the part of the DPP, we no longer have confidence in the DPP handling this matter,” Tabitha swore.

New development now indicates that the Keroche Boss wants investigators to fill any gaps that were left out in Lali’s case to have him answerable to murder charges.

According to the family, there is no reason to move the inquest to the coastal island since Tecra died in Nairobi. Ideally, she adds that the family, forensic investigators and pathologists are all based in the city thus it would be easier if the case is heard in Nairobi.

“Boat transport is the singular most reliable form of transport for accessing Lamu Island hence there is real and well-founded fear in the family of the deceased that they may not travel to and from Lamu Island to attend and participate in the inquest proceedings at Lamu without significant threat to their life and safety,” Karanja says.

Ultimately, Tabitha intimates that her family fears for their lives in Lamu since the accused family is well known to the beach boys and boat owners who might pose as a risk.

Tecra passed on on May 2 at the Nairobi Hospital where she was receiving treatment. She had been attended to at Shela Dispensary and King Fahd Referral Hospital, Lamu before being airlifted to Nairobi after suffering head injuries at the Jaha House apartment where she lived with Lali.

Her lover, Lali, was never charged with the murder but was detained for close to two months.

