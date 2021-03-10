Tecra Muigai’s Bodyguard Claims Omar Lali Verbally Abused Her

The bodyguard of Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai on Wednesday told a Nairobi court that her lover threatened him twice on separate occasions.

Erick Cheruiyot, who was a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier for six years testified in the inquest saying that the deceased’s boyfriend, Omar Lali, was a jealous and possessive man.

The witness told the court that Lali, a beachboy in Lamu, threatened him while on a trip to Dar es Salaam and again while in Lamu.

“I can do something bad to you [so that] even your kids will miss you,” Cheruiyot recalled the first time Lali threatened him.

His then boss (Tecra), asked him to ignore the incident.

Read: Tabitha Karanja Reveals Late Daughter Tecra Transferred Huge Sums Of Money To Lover Omar Lali

In Lamu, Lali said to Tecra’s bodyguard: “Do you know you’re in my home? What you did to me in Dar es Salaam, I will never forget. You don’t know me. Your kids can miss you.”

The court also heard that Lali verbally abused the Strategy and Innovations director at Keroche while on the trip to Tanzania. They had traveled for Tecra’s brother’s (James Karanja) surprise birthday party.

“He called her B****, M******, I*****. I couldn’t take it. I told Omar that she was my boss and he couldn’t call her those names,” Cheruiyot recounted.

During the party, Lali apparently kept to himself because he was “not pleased with the company.”

He also told the court that Lali once told Tecra that she did was not in need of a driver or bodyguard because he (Lali) could provide the services.

Read Also: Lover Of Late Tecra Muigai, Omar Lali Spotted With Another Woman (Photo)

The ex-military man also noted that Tecra sent money via Lali’s M-Pesa registered number since she did not have an active M-Pesa line.

Apparently, Cheruiyot said, Lali always lied about not receiving the money prompting Tecra to ask for money from her mother, Tabitha Karanja.

He also told the court that once Tecra had thrown out Lali from her Naivasha home.

“I came in the morning and the domestic worker asked me what I had to the people the night before because she found Omar crying with his bags at the door,” he said, adding that the couple talked for two hours before Tecra went back on her decision to kick him out.

On Tuesday, Tabitha told the court that she was shell-shocked that her late daughter sent some Sh1.2 million to the “old man who should have been providing for her.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu