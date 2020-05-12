Keroche Heiress Tecra Muigai To Be Laid To Rest In Private Family Ceremony

Tecra Muigai, the daughter to Keroche Breweries founder and CEO Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja is set to be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

Tecra who is the second born of four children; James Karanja, Anerlisa Muigai, and Edward Muigai met her death following an accident where she is said to have slipped and fallen in the bathroom, hurting her head.

In an obituary shared online, the deceased is set to be laid to rest at a private ceremony to be attended by family members only.

Until her death, she worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries with the company celebrating her as a passionate individual whose energy and brilliance were the source of important innovations that enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year.

“While we mourn the loss of a remarkable young lady, we also celebrate her life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world to work hard to make their dreams come true and to be willing to explore and push their limits,” read the statement following her death on May 2, 2020.

In a different account of events, the deceased’s boyfriend Omar Lali is being detained for at least 21 days following the controversies surrounding her death.

In a ruling made on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 following an application by the prosecution, Omar Lali is to be detained at Lamu Police station for the next 21 days until the investigations surrounding the death are complete.

Apparently, Lali was arrested and detained after he kept changing his version of events that led to the subsequent death of Tecra.

Kahawa Tungu reported that the deceased met Lali Omar, 54, at Peponi Hotel early this year after she failed to raise enough money to pay hotel bills incurred at the facility.

Lali, known to be an old beach boy and exploiter of desperate women, jumped at the chance and helped find ways of having the lady pay the bills without embarrassing the family.

Further, Tecra reportedly developed a liking for Lali whom she’d fly to Lamu to see and spend the night with, in various hotels. The two were last booked in Manda-Diamond Hotel in Lamu where they spent days before switching to the private residence of Lali Omar.

This desk also reported that a friend walked into the house of Lali Omar one day and found the man asleep while the woman seemed to be in a coma. The man and friend who visited them called the parents who arranged for a private helicopter to fly her from Manda Airport in Lamu to Nairobi where she was admitted to hospital, and later succumbed.

