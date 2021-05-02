Tecra Muigai’s Family Marks One Year since Her Passing

The late Tecra Muigai’s family is today (May 2) marking one year since she passed.

In a video shared by her older sister, Anerlisa Muigai, the family is marking the one year anniversary with a beautiful shrine in honour of the departed.

She captioned the video, “Last year a day like today, my sister took her last breathe. Please let’s send Tecra some good energy by commenting with any of these emojis ❤. May you continue resting in peace my dear sister. I miss you very much.”

Read: Blow To The Head By Blunt Object Killed Tecra Muigai – Gov’t Pathologist

Tecra, the last born daughter of Keroche Breweries proprietors, Tabitha and James Karanja, breathed her last at the Nairobi Hospital following a fatal fall in Lamu.

The deceased is said to have fallen to her death at a hotel in Lamu where she lived with lover, Omar Lali.

But according to government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, the departed who at the time was the Kerocje Breweries Strategy and Innovation director, suffered a blow to the head by a blunt object causing her death.

Read Also: Omar Lali Used To Beat Tecra At Night – House Help Testifies

Dr Oduor said Tecra had fractured her skull and was bleeding internally. The brain was swollen.

According to the pathologist, the impact of the trauma was so strong such that it was inconsistent with a fall.

DPP Noordin Haji dismissed murder charges against her lover who is set to testify at her death inquest.

Read Also: Omar Lali, Six Others Summoned As Inquest Into Tecra’s Death Continues

During the hearings, the court heard that Lali was both verbally and physically abusive.

Tecra’s driver, Eric Cheruiyot told the court that he verbally abused the deceased and threatened him on two different occasions.

Her househelp also opined that she sometimes found Tecra crying after being beaten by the beach boy.

Read Also: Tabitha Karanja Reveals Late Daughter Tecra Transferred Huge Sums Of Money To Lover Omar Lali

Her mother, Tabitha, testified that her daughter made large money transfers to the much older man.

“He was after my daughter’s hard-earned income and when she realized that she could not give him money anymore, he killed her,” she testified.

The inquest is set to resume in May.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu