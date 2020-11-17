Tecra Muigai Death Inquest To Be Held In Nairobi – Court

A Nairobi court has ordered Keroche Breweries heiress, Tecra Muigai’s death inquest be held in Milimani.

Earlier, the prosecution had sought to have the inquest moved to Lamu where the deceased is said to have fallen down a flight of stairs.

The DPP had in October argued that the inquest should be held in Lamu because the incident took place there and so is the evidence that could lead to unraveling the mystery.

Read: DPP Haji Refutes Claims That He is Jeopardizing Late Tecra Muigai’s Death Inquest

“All the critical witnesses reside in Lamu and should the case be instituted in Nairobi, they would be gravely inconvenienced,” the DPP said.

The Keroche family was against the DPP’s quest to have the inquest moved from the capital.

In an affidavit, Tecra’s mother, Tabitha Karanja said her suspected killer, Omar Lali was an influential man back in Lamu and could jeopardize the case.

Read Also: Tecra Muigai’s Family Wants Omar Lali Charged With Her Murder

“….It came as a shock to the family of the deceased to learn that the Director of Public Prosecutions has made another whimsical and arbitrary decision to terminate/withdraw the inquest proceedings from the chief magistrate’s court in Milimani law courts….,” Karanja said.

She also swore that her family could be in danger should the inquest be held in Lamu.

“There is real and well-founded fear in our family that we may not travel to and from Lamu islands to attend and participate in the inquest proceedings at Lamu without a significant threat to our life and safety,” she added, noting that their kin died in Nairobi.

Read Also: Tabitha Karanja’s Family Has No Confidence In DPP Handling Tecra’s Death Inquest

She also claimed that the DPP could have been taking orders from unknown persons, allegations the DPP has since dismissed.

Tecra passed on on May 2 at the Nairobi Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Her lover, Lali, was never charged with the murder but was detained for close to two months.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu