Tecra Muigai’s Boyfriend Omar Lali Charged With Murder

Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai’s lover Omar Lali has been charged with murder.

Lali is accused of killing Tecra who at the time of her death was living with the former at a private house in Shella, Lamu Island.

The accused person has in the past maintained that he woke up to find the deceased at the bottom of the stairs. She was still conscious when he found her, he told the police.

He and his cousin are said to have rushed her to a clinic before calling her family for help.

She was airlifted to a Nairobi Hospital where she died on May 2 due to a head injury.

Other reports indicate that the lovers were in an argument before Tecra fell down the stairs, claims Lali has vehemently denied.

In June, Lamu principal magistrate Allan Temba allowed the police to probe the beach boy for further 30 days without detaining him.

In a video link, the suspect’s lawyer Yusuf Aboubakar, the DCI and DPP agreed to investigate Lali.

In May, Lali was set free on a Sh300,000 bond and two sureties provided by his brother-in-law and mother, after spending 21 days behind bars.

The same court declined to detain him further, noting that he was not a danger to the society or witnesses.

“Lali has no capacity to interfere with witnesses as he actually doesn’t know who they are. The court will therefore fix the bond terms on Wednesday at 2.30pm once Lali proves by documents his fixed abode,” said Mr Temba.

Weeks ago, DCI boss George Kinoti told a local daily that evidence pointed towards murder.

“We have enough evidence to prove that it was murder,” Kinoti said.

