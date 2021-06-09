Tecra Death Inquest: Three Witnesses From Lamu to Testify In Camera For Security Purposes

Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai’s death inquest is set to continue at the Milimani Courts with three witnesses from Lamu testifying in camera.

The three; two nurses and the deceased’s friend, will testify behind closed doors for security purposes, Milimani principal magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled.

” I have considered the application by the prosecution and all parties to safe guard the witnesses. The concerns are merited,” the magistrate said.

The prosecution sought to have the three give their testimonies in camera to avoid risking their lives.

“I have an application to have the matter heard in camera because the witnesses reside in Lamu and they are apprehensive that their security may be jeopardized if their names and pictures appear in media,” state counsel Peter Muia said.

The key witness in the case, Omar Lali, was not present in court but was represented by his lawyer.

Tecra’s family through their lawyer, Elisha Ongoya, agreed with the prosecution noting that Lamu is indeed a small community.

Mr Ongoya did however note that the application was limited to the three witnesses who were at the time already in court and ready to testify.

Tecra passed on on May 2, 2020 at the Nairobi Hospital after she allegedly fell down a flight of stairs at home she shared with Lali in Lamu.

Lali was charged with murder but the charges later dropped and an inquest opened.

Six witnesses who helped take the deceased to the hospital are expected to give their account of events. They are – Qusai Lali Omar, Ali Bakari Muhammed, Abdul Lali Omar, Yaya Salim Muhammed, Ahemed Ali Sali and Mohammed Omar Muhanji. 11 of 44 witnesses have so far appeared before Abdul including Tecra's mother, Tabitha Karanja.