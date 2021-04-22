Tecno Beat Samsung to Dominate Africa Smartphone Market in 2020

Tecno overtook Samsung to be the highest selling mobile phone brand in Africa in 2020. A new report by counterpoint shows that although Samsung is the global smartphone market leader, Tecno was responsible for 18 percent of the shipments to Africa last year. The report revealed that Tecno had a strong second-half of the year that was made possible by its wide smartphone portfolio.

Samsung took second position, with 15 percent of the continent’s market share, Itel with 12 percent and Huawei at the fourth position with 8 percent.

One of the biggest winners was Xiaomi whose shipments grew by 126 percent from 2019 to 2020 doubling its market share to 4 percent. Oppo grew 57 percent to scoop 4 percent of Africa’s market share, topping Apple, HMD and RealMe. Infinix maintained 5th position in the market share

Tecno’s growth was attributed to a wide variety of affordable smartphones. The African market is considered to be driven mostly by value, and manufacturers who are able to offer that with affordable devices are winning. Samsung Galaxy A series is considered the only serious contender against Tecno’s wide range of smartphones due to its price point.

