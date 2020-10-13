Techno Brain Kenya Locked Out Of World Bank Projects following Fraud Claims

Techno Brain Kenya are no longer eligible to engage or bid for any World Bank financed projects. The ICT firm was found to be engaging in fraudulent activities, prompting the 28 month debarment.

The World Bank issued a statement yesterday explaining how Techno Brain Kenya won a tender in Liberia fraudulently. The company is said to have engaged in a plan that saw them obtain and edit confidential bidding documents to bag the contract.

“Techno Brain Kenya was subsequently awarded the contract, even though its bid did not meet tender requirements, thus necessitating a substantial reduction in the extent of work provided under the contract,” said the World Bank.

Read: World Bank Suspends ‘Ease of Doing Business Report’ Over Irregularities

Techno Brain’s parent company, Techno Brain UAE was also sanctioned on grounds that it helped the Kenyan subsidiary pass its superior technical expertise as their own.

“These actions are considered collusive and fraudulent practices, respectively, as defined by the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations,” explained the global lender, while excluding Techno Brain UAE from the list of companies eligible for its contracts for 10 months.

The deal in question is the Integrated Public Financial Management Reform Project II in Liberia. It was designed to improve domestic revenue mobilization system and has since been renamed to the Public Financial Management Reforms for Institutional Strengthening project.

The project was also meant to strengthen financial control and accountability in public finances in the country.

Read also: Kenya Set To Receive Ksh6.2 Billion From World Bank To Fight Coronavirus

Under the debarment deal signed on April 2010, any company accused of malpractice will be required to acknowledge and take responsibility for their actions. Techno Brain Kenya’s debarment could be reviewed into an 18 month one after 10 months.

Once the debarment lapses, the company will be eligible to take part in projects and operations financed by institutions of the World Bank Group.

Techno Brain Kenya also faces the risk of being debarred by other multilateral development lenders such as the African Development Bank.

Apart from Kenya and Liberia, Techno Brain won tenders to work on various projects in Rwanda, Ethiopia, Malawi, Namibia and Ghana. The ICT firm is headed by Manoj Shanker.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu