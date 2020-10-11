Teargas Should Never Be Near A Church Or Worshippers – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has condemned the government for using excessive force to interrupt church services in Nyamira, Murang’a and Kakamega which he was to attend.

Speaking at the Africa Inland Church Bomani in Machakos Town, Ruto apologised on behalf of the government to the residents who were teargassed.

“We should never witness such in a country that professes to be God-fearing. Teargas should never be near a church or worshippers,” said Ruto.

He called on leaders to tolerate one another amid differing ideologies, even as political temperatures rise in the country ahead of the proposed referendum and 2022 succession politics.

“Let us work together. We want a country that we can all walk together,” he added.

Others who attended the service alongside Ruto include Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), George Theuri (Embakasi West) and Nixon Korir (Lang’ata).

Last week, anti-riot police were forced to disperse pro and anti-Ruto supporters who clashed at Kenol, Murang’a, ahead of a church service he was supposed to attend.

The DP was in the area to preside over a fundraiser at AIPCA Kenol Church. He was hosted by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

Speaking during the church function, Ruto accused a section of leaders in government opposed to his 2022 presidential ambitions of being behind the chaos.

“Watu waliotuma watu kutuma teagas ni watu wanaofanya kazi chini yetu. (Those who sent these goons to unleash teargas on us were sent by leaders working under us.),” he said.

“The Jubilee administration is a product of kneeling and prayer before many alters in Kenya. It can not be the same administration that is now going to teargas the church and disgrace our alters in Kenya,” he said.

A crowd that was waiting to meet the DP in Nyamira was also dispersed, forcing him to cancel the political rally.

