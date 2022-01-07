in SPORTS

Tearful Wife Blesses Husband Player Ahead Of Afcon

tearful wife blesses husband afcon
Tearful Wife Blesses Player Husband Ahead of Afcon. [Courtesy]

Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon is the biggest football fest of the continent. Gracing the tournament, whether as a player, fan or even journalist, is a big deal.

Like the World Cup, featuring in the Afcon is always a dream come true to players whose lives are more often than not transformed by it.

Governments invest millions just to ensure qualified teams do well and lift the names of their countries.

Read: Watford Winger Ismaila Sarr Finally Joins Senegal for Afcon

Families of players wish them good luck with some seeking divine interventions through prayers so they may have fruitful outings.

This was true for Sierra Leone striker Musa Tombo, whose newly wedded wife Wife knelt down in tears to pray for him.

Sierra Leone are in Group E alongside defending champions Algeria, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AFCON

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

power outage

Parts of the Country Experiencing Power Outage Due To Glitch
Anne Kananu Mwenda [Photo/Courtesy]

Governor Kananu: Why I Extended NMS Tenure