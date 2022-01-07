Tearful Wife Blesses Husband Player Ahead Of Afcon

Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon is the biggest football fest of the continent. Gracing the tournament, whether as a player, fan or even journalist, is a big deal.

Like the World Cup, featuring in the Afcon is always a dream come true to players whose lives are more often than not transformed by it.

Governments invest millions just to ensure qualified teams do well and lift the names of their countries.

Read: Watford Winger Ismaila Sarr Finally Joins Senegal for Afcon

Families of players wish them good luck with some seeking divine interventions through prayers so they may have fruitful outings.

This was true for Sierra Leone striker Musa Tombo, whose newly wedded wife Wife knelt down in tears to pray for him.

Sierra Leone are in Group E alongside defending champions Algeria, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...