Team University Wants Uganda Gov’t To Stop Probe Into Sakaja Degree

Team University, an institution of higher learning, from which Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja obtained a degree has moved to court seeking orders prohibiting the Ugandan government from probing the matter.

Two cases filed by the Kampala-based university, which is already the subject of an inquiry by the Ugandan Council for Higher Education (NCHE), will be heard this afternoon at the High Court of Kampala.

The varsity has asked Justice Jamson Karemani of the High Court in Kampala to stop the NCHE from investigating the degree whose authenticity is being questioned in Kenya, as well.

“A temporary injunction be issued restraining the respondent from investigating, inquiring into or in any other way interfering with the qualifications awarded to the applicant,” says the cause list on the Judiciary’s website in Uganda on the cases set to be heard today (Tuesday).

NCHE, in a letter to the Commission of University Education (CEU), absolved itself of responsibility so that the Inspectorate of Government (IG) could finish its own investigation.

“NCHE commenced investigations in order to determine the authenticity of the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree awarded to Sakaja Johnson Arthur by Team University. However, prior to completing our investigations, the IG also commenced investigations into the same matter hence suspending our action,” said NCHE executive director Prof Mary Okwakol.

Sakaja has insisted that he obtained the degree in 2016.

Back in Kenya, the legislator is fighting for his place on the ballot after a voter dragged him to court seeking to block the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from printing Nairobi gubernatorial ballot papers until the case is heard and determined.

But according to the senator who is gunning for the Nairobi governor seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, the petitioner, Dennis Wahome, is only out to humiliate him.

“He (the petitioner) is placing unreasonable restrictions against my candidature through institution of frivolous suits both at the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee and in this very instant petition,” said Sakaja.

