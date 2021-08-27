Afrobasket: Team Morans Fall To Giants Nigeria

Kenya lost their second match at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket tournament in Kigali, Rwanda after losing to giants Nigeria 55-71.
Nigeria is Africa’s best ranked team.
The west Africans won all the quarters, 8-20, 26-34, 39-49 and 55-71.
Team Morans opener was a spirited 88-70 loss to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
Nigeria have now won back to back games in Group C after beating Kenya’s next opponents Mali in their first game.
Ivory Coast plays Mali later today.
