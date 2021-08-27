in SPORTS

Afrobasket: Team Morans Fall To Giants Nigeria

Morans lose to Nigeria
Team Morans Lose to Nigeria. [Courtesy]

Kenya lost their second match at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket tournament in Kigali, Rwanda after losing to giants Nigeria 55-71.

Nigeria is Africa’s best ranked team.

The west Africans won all the quarters, 8-20, 26-34, 39-49 and 55-71.

Team Morans opener was a spirited 88-70 loss to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Nigeria have now won back to back games in Group C after beating Kenya’s next opponents Mali in their first game.

Ivory Coast plays Mali later today.

