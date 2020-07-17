Team Fundraising On Behalf Of Dj Evolve Accused of Withholding Money Raised

A group that has been soliciting for funds from the public allegedly to support Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve has been accused of refusing to release the money to the family.

The team, led by a woman only identified as Jackie, started the contributions a while ago, and has been promising to hand over the funds to the family for over a week now.

“Jackie has been promising to hand over the money to the family ‘tomorrow” which never comes and now it is over a week gone. Everyday she keeps postponing, and we suspect the money has been ‘eaten’,” says a source close to the family.

Messages seen by this writer show that a family member who visited the organisers of the fundraising was told that Jackie is the custodian of the money, and has not consented to withdrawal of the same.

“I went there in morning again today that lady Pauline insisted that they’re still waiting for Jackie who opened that account to consent and she’s been saying all the time she’s still in consultation with her colleagues. I asked who are they no answer given instead they’re saying again I see them tomorrow (sic),” reads one of the messages in our possession.

A reliable source close to the family who spoke to us in confidence intimated that the team did not consult or ask for permission from the family before starting the fundraiser.

The family has already written to Safaricom seeking to have the Paybill being used by the team, closed.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, Jackie agreed that she opened the account, but said that the family had not gone to collect the funds. The amount is now Ksh110,000, according to figures on m-Changa.

“I cannot interfere with the funds, it is only the beneficiary that can access it. They have not come for the money, and it is still there,” said Jackie

This writer is also reliably informed that a team of DJs led by one Gordon Omondi alias DJ Gordo are similarly planning a fundraiser in the name of helping Evolve, but have not yet consulted the family and this could go the same way as the initial contribution.

DJ Evolve left hospital last month, and his medical bills are catered for by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

