Teaching in All Schools to End at 3:45 PM – CS Machogu

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has issued a directive mandating that learning begins at 8 am and ends at 3:45 pm, inclusive of scheduled break times.

The CS instructed school administrators to make sure that the overall number of learning hours is 6 hours.

The minister stressed that the time allotted was adequate for efficient teaching and learning. Additionally, he said, the established deadlines will provide students plenty of time to read independently and participate in extracurricular activities.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Ezekiel Machogu, has asked primary and secondary schools’ headteachers to ensure teaching starts at 8.00 am and ends at 3.45 pm on weekdays,” he said.

Read: CS Machogu Bans Learning Before 8 am and After 3:45 pm

“Machogu said the Ministry provides for a maximum of six hours of teaching, noting that the education of learners should be natural and not forced.”

He explained that developed countries still achieved their goals even with lesser teaching hours.

“Finland has a 3-hour teaching regime yet it is reputed to have a world-class system of education,” he said.

In January, the CS banned early morning and evening classes in all primary schools – public and private.

Read Also: Ministry of Education Partners with Google to Train TVETs Software Developers

He said some teachers have been forcing learners to attend the extra-organized classes early in the morning and later in the day.

“The stipulated time is 8 am to 3.45 pm. We want our pupils to be kept away from unnecessary travel,” Machogu said.

Machogu directed school heads to ensure learning takes place only between the stated hours. Pupils, he said, should have enough time to rest.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...