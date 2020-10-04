Teachers Yet To Receive School Calendar – Sossion

Teachers are yet to receive a school calendar despite being ordered to go back to school, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has said.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had ordered teachers to go back to school and prepare timetables and schemes of work.

However, Sossion in a notice to TSC says that teachers cannot prepare timetables and schemes of work since they do not have a school calendar, which determines the schemes of work.

“Teachers go to school to work. With no learners around, they are only there to prepare for safe reopening,” Mr Sossion said.

The same was echoed by Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli who felt that there is no need of teachers being in school without learners.

“A majority of teachers had made schemes of work for the whole academic year and will only need some adjustments when the opening dates are announced. Lesson plans however cannot be made without a schedule,” said Indimuli.

On the other hand, Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary General Akelo Misori said the tutors reporting to school daily as ordered by the TSC are playing a significant role “and not lazing around”.

“Kuppet is encouraged to see teachers helping prepare schools for reopening. We call on the Ministry of Education to send money to schools by next week,” Mr Misori said as quoted by the Nation.

Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (Kepsha) chairman Nicholas Gathemia said tutors are waiting for directions from the Ministry of Education.

“Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) should by now have directed teachers on what content we need to incorporate in classwork,” said Gathemia.

Teachers have been in school for over one week now, without clear information on reopening dates.

