Teachers To Use Nyumba Kumi Learning Initiative Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – CS Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has announced a new initiative to be used by teachers in cushioning learners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media today at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the CS stated that teachers will use the Nyumba Kumi framework to teach learners.

The CS further indicated that multi-agency teams will map out the country to ensure teachers offer community service lessons.

“The teachers will teach values to learners under the Nyumba Kumi framework. TSC to issue guidelines on the new plan that will come at no cost to parents,” he said.

According to Magoha, this was arrived at following the discovered that some learners across the country are unable to access learning through television, radio and other digital platforms.

Therefore, the collaboration through Nyumba Kumi will see to it that chiefs take part in implementing it at no cost.

Magoha further reiterated that colleges and universities are not ready for reopening and continuation of learning.

The Ministry of Education is thus set to inspect colleges and universities to ensure they are ready and pass the criteria for opening in January 2021.

“Universities should continue offering online programmes, including examinations and graduations. They will remain closed till January 2021,” he said.

During the Presidential address on the state of Coronavirus pandemic in the country on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Magoha to call for a meeting with all education officials to discuss reopening dates.

