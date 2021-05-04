Teachers Marking KCSE Exam At State House Girls Down Tools Over Unpaid Allowances (Video)

Teachers marking the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams at State House Girls have downed their tools.

The teachers went on strike over unpaid allowances a day after their colleagues at Moi Girls.

Teachers marking KCSE stage a go slow over reduced allowances. Situation at State House Girls' pic.twitter.com/qb0Dh8kHD2 — LINCOLN NJOGU (@muriukilincoln) May 4, 2021

On Monday, the teachers staged protests outside their work station. Police officers tried to calm the situation.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) secretary general Akelo Misori had earlier warned of unrest if the government did not meet their needs.

Apart from allowances, the teachers had demanded expansion of exam centres to ensure social distance.

“We had expected the government to have already made provisions that exam centers be expanded due to Covid-19 protocols. The current regime is that there’s a lot of congestion among the teachers,” said Misori.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli had earlier noted that management of exam centres would be difficult due to financial challenges.

“The government promised to release the funds a few weeks ago and we are still waiting,” Indimuli averred.

