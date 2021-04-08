Teacher Linked To KCSE Exam Irregularities in Nyanza Region Arrested

Police in Homa Bay County are holding a 32-year-old teacher linked to ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination irregularities in the Nyanza region.

Calvin Magolo, a teacher at Nyagwethe Secondary School in Suba sub-county, was arrested in Mbita Town on Wednesday evening by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, who have been investigating the matter.

Magolo is believed to be the chief supplier of examination materials in the Southern Nyanza region comprising Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said Magolo said the suspect has been working closely with a network of people who leak exams and, upon receiving them, forwards them to his accomplices scattered in the region.

The officer said the authorities had extensively probed the matter before arresting the suspect. He warned teachers against compromising their integrity to perpetrate examination irregularities.

Meanwhile, the suspect is being held at Homa Bay Police station for interrogation pending arraignment in court.

As the police aim to make more arrests, it remains unclear whether the materials the suspects have been circulating were genuine or fake.

But Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is on record denying that the exam has leaked, claims a section of Kenyans has dismissed.

“The new kid on the block is that people have begun selling fake papers, we are warning the parents to be vigilant, the exams has not leaked and will not leak” CS Magoha said last Thursday when he revealed that 15 people had been arrested over exam irregularities.

About 750,000 candidates are sitting for their KCSE exams this year. The exams were postponed last year over the Covid-19 pandemic.

