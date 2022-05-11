Teacher Killed As Bandits Attack Primary School in Kerio Valley

A primary school teacher has been shot dead by armed bandits who attacked a school in Kerio Valley, Elgeiyo Marakwet County.

Simon Kiprotich Cheserek, a teacher at Chesongoch Primary School was shot in the head and legs by bandits yesterday evening.

Reports indicate that he was leaving work for home when the bandits ambushed him and left him for dead.

He was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret where he was declared dead on arrival.

Confirming the same, Marakwet East Sub-County commissioner Simon Osumba said a group of armed bandits ambushed Cheserek while he was riding his Motorbike home to Kakibiyoswo village.

“Armed bandits were hiding in a thicket at Toroko area along Chesongoch-Tot highway where they shot Cheserek who was on his motorcycle,” the sub-county commissioner said.

Insecurity has been on the rise in the Northern parts of the country with authorities putting up measures to curb the same.

Earlier this month, the government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit County over heightened insecurity.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that the curfew will start from 6 pm to 6 am, for the next 30 days.

The CS stated that the movement restrictions will allow security teams to contain the ongoing criminal activities in the region.

The activities, he said, are being carried out by unnamed groups including those linked to terrorism.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that all illegal firearms in the hands of civilians are surrendered to authorities.

