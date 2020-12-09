Secondary School Teacher Found With Machakos Senator Released

A Secondary school teacher found with Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka on day he fell sick has been released.

Esther Muli Nthenya was on Wednesday freed on personal bond after tests showed the legislator was not poisoned.

No charges have been preferred against the tutor but has been instructed to report at Kilimani Police Station every 14 days.

Nthenya has been in custody since Friday after Kabaka collapsed at Dee3 Hotel in upmarket Kilimani.

On Monday, the teacher was arraigned and police allowed to hold her for 7 days pending investigations.

Then, she was facing manslaughter charges.

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana described her as a caring lady.

“A caring lady (from Makueni) who takes a gentleman in distress to the hospital cannot be a murderer. She deserves bail and justice,” the county boss.

Her lawyer and Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said his client was a “harmless woman of repute caught up in issues she had nothing to do with”.

He also noted that she and Kabaka were great friends and the former was instrumental in his becoming the area senator.

“She cannot even hurt a fly,” Maanzo told a local daily.

Kabaka is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital intensive care unit.

He has since been operated on.

