Teacher Arrested for Alleged Murder of 28-year-old Man in Muhoroni

A teacher has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 28-year-old man in Kabar East, Muhoroni sub-county.

According to DCI sleuths, the teacher, Wycliffe Ochieng Omollo of Amilo Primary School reportedly attacked David Omondi Otieno following an unknown issue and inflicted very serious injuries.

Omondi has since succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him.

“John Ochieng Okal, a cousin to the deceased, reported that his cousin was on his way home when he was confronted by the teacher who immediately started raining blows on his head before he landed head first on a stone,” the DCI said.

The victim was rushed to Masogo sub-county hospital but was referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga referral hospital where he succumbed to injuries at around 11 pm while undergoing treatment.

The suspect is currently being investigated by relevant authorities.

