VIDEO: Team Morans Taylor Ongwae In Emotional Reunion With Mother At Afrobasket

Mother to Team Morans small forward Taylor Ongwae travelled all the way from Kenya to watch him play against Mali in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday.

The match was Morans’ final in Group C of the tournament, and they needed a win to book a pre-quarters match against South Sudan.

Having lost their previous two games to Ivory Coast and Nigeria, Kenya, who were making a return to the championship in 28 years, needed a redemption.

And true to the spirit of Morans, they fought gallantly to record a 72-66 win against the West Africans.

However, that was not only the sweetest part of the afternoon. After the encounter, Tylor finally met his mom in 11 years, and it was an emotional moment in the stands.

“I don’t know how to explain this. I’m very happy,” said the mom.

“I’ve watched him play since primary school when he was like eight years old, so I have been nurturing him, and when I see him win like they’ve won today, I feel very happy.”

“I’m so happy that you guys are here, and I just want to let you know that I love you,” Taylor, who plays for Bakken Bears in Denmark, responded.

