Taxpayers To No Longer Make Physical Submissions At KRA Offices Over Coronavirus

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Tuesday announced new measures that will see little to no physical submissions at their offices.

In a notice, the taxman said that documents will no longer be presented unless the situation necessitates it.

“Taxpayers are supposed to submit documents and in some instances, appear in person at our premises. This is not tenable in the current environment,” the statement read in part, adding that those required to appear in person will be duly notified.

The authority also noted that taxpayers will, in the meantime, be required to “submit evidence of transactions through [email protected]”

KRA urged those unable to meet their tax obligations to get in touch with the debt team while sounding a warning to tax evaders.

“In the event that a taxpayer is not able to honour the agreed payment plan, it’s mandatory that the same is reviewed and agreed with our debt team,” the statement reads on.

As the country grapples with the spread of the novel COVID-19, the tax man outlined the proposed measures as follows:

1. Reduction of personal income tax top rate (PAYE) from 30% to 25%

2. 100% tax relief for persons earning up to Ksh 24,000.

3. Reduction of the resident corporate income tax rate from 30% to 25%.

4. Reduction of the turnover tax rate for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from 3% to 1%

5. Immediate reduction of the VAT rate from 16% to14%.

The aforementioned measures were proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as some of the ways to cushion Kenyans during this period.

Both houses of parliament were supposed to reconvene to discuss the proposals, but the special sittings have since been called off after the head of state announced a cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Uhuru did however, urge Kenyans to continue meeting their tax obligations so as to help the government serve them better.

