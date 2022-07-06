Taxi-hailing App, Bolt to Open Africa Hub in Nairobi

Taxi-hailing app, Bolt, has launched its African hub in Kenya, joining a growing list of tech firms that are setting up base locally. The Estonian-based company’s local offices will be based at Riverside Drive and will host top managers who will oversee operations in the region.

Bolt currently has a presence in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Tunisia.

“Its strategic location in the region and the available infrastructure has enabled us to grow tremendously in the East African Market and we believe we can leverage this to still achieve more across the entire continent,” Bolt regional director Paddy Partridge said.

The firm is planning to exploit Nairobi’s strategic location on the continent to expand to other Comesa markets and increase its market-share in the ride-hailing industry.

The firm previously operated in respective subsidiaries with no centralized office in the continent.

“This is just the beginning, and we hope it enables us to develop a cohesive model for sustainable cities engagement that will help improve city services, and urban transportation for the millions of people in the region,” Mr Partridge said.

Bolt is among a number of tech organizations that have opened regional offices in Kenya. Recently, Microsoft opened its Sh3 billion African Development Centre (ADC) in Westlands house budding software developers in the country.

Google and Amazon Web services are set to open hubs to expand operations in the country.

