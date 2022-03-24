Taxi Driver, Client Arrested for Kidnapping Police Officer

A taxi driver and his client have been charged for kidnapping a police officer in Westlands and dumping him in Githurai.

The driver, Cosmas Kinyua and his client Wycliffe Ogari who were presented at Milimani Law Court are accused of kidnapping an officer who had arrested them for obstruction on March 17, 2022

The officer recounted that he was on duty on the fateful day when he stopped the driver who had a client for obstruction as they had parked their vehicle on the road thus blocking other road users.

The officer boarded the vehicle and directed the driver to drive to Parklands Police station for the processing of the traffic offense but things took a new twist.

The driver reportedly drove at high speed towards Thika Road with the officer on Board. The officer was later dumped at Githurai roundabout.

“Cosmas Kaai Kinyua and Wycliffe Nyangena Ogari had parked a motor vehicle registration number KCT 579Q on the middle of the road along Wood Vale Groove which is a public road thereby obstructing other road users,” the police report read in part.

The two pleaded not guilty to the offenses and were released on Sh300,000 bond with the case set for mention at a later date.

