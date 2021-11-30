Tata Chemicals Magadi Named Company of the Year At This Year’s COYA Awards

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) has been named the Kenyan Company of the Year 2021 at the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) Annual Company of the Year Awards (COYA).

The company, Africa’s leading manufacturer of natural Soda Ash, also won awards in three major categories out of the seven namely: –

• Leadership & Management

• Innovation, ICT & Knowledge Management

• Corporate citizenship & Environment focus

TCML has also won the KIM corporate citizenship and environmental focus at COYA on various occasions.

Managing Director Subodh Srivastav praised his management and staff for achieving this distinctive award.

He said: “This outstanding recognition of our Leadership and Management quality, Innovation, ICT and Knowledge Management and Corporate Citizenship and Environment Focus puts us on top of the best of the companies in Kenya. It demonstrates the quality with which we touch the lives of millions of people in Kenya and address pressing development challenges through innovative leadership and social programs that are replicable and scalable to maximize their impact and reach.”

“Empowerment is our crosscutting theme across all our initiatives targeted to create a positive impact to the communities we serve here and beyond,” he added.

KIM – a membership-based non-profit making professional management organization – has been running COYA Awards – a prestigious corporate event that recognizes organizations that have embraced Organizational Performance Index (OPI) Business Excellence framework.

Read: Here’s A List of Nominees for This Year’s Impact Gospel Awards

OPI is a business excellence tool modelled on the Malcolm Baldrige excellence framework for the last 18 years.

The seven award categories are;

• Leadership & Management

• Innovation, ICT & Knowledge Management

• Corporate citizenship & Environment focus

• HR Focus

• Productivity and Quality

• Financial Management

• Customer Orientation and Marketing

The annual COYA features top companies in Kenya with the list of past winners featuring several Blue-Chip organizations including Coca-Cola, Safaricom Ltd, Citibank and Toyota Kenya among others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...