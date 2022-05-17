Tanzania’s Simba Fined Sh1 Million For JuJu Practice

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have been slapped with a Ksh1 million fine by the Confederation of African Football, Caf for practicing “hazardous rituals” or Juju.

In a bizarre happening recorded and watched by millions across Africa, Simba lit and burnt unknown substance right in middle of the field ahead of their Confederation Cup match at Orlando Pirates of South Africa last month.

The semifinal match played in Soweto ended 1-1 on aggregate with Pirates winning 4-3 on penalties.

Practice of Juju or black magic in African football is rampant. It is particularly pronounced in Tanzania where most Kenyan players plying their trade in the league have complained about it in the past.

