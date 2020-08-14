in EAST AFRICA, NEWS

Tanzania’s Opposition Party Offices “Firebombed” Ahead Of Presidential Hopeful Tundu Lissu’s Visit

Tanzania’s opposition party offices in Arusha were on Thursday “firebombed”, Chadema Party leader Tundu Lissu has said.

Taking to Twitter, Lissu who has been away since a failed attempt on his life in 2017, said the offices were destroyed right before his planned tour of the area.

“Our Northern Zone party HQ in Arusha has been firebombed and destroyed on the eve of my arrival in Arusha. Today’s timetable remains unchanged. No amount of terror and intimidation will stop this Tsunami for change in Tanzania. Arusha here we come,” he wrote.

Lissu, as is evident on his social media arrived in Arusha about an hour ago.

The opposition leader who is expected to give President John Magufuli a run for his money come the next general elections in October returned to Tanzania on July 27.

He had been living in Belgium and has undergone at least 20 operations after he was sprayed with 16 bullets back in September 2017.

While away, the presidential hopeful was stripped of his Parliamentary seat.

Tundu Lissu is a fierce critic of Magufuli who has been accused of curtailing media freedom.

In the recent past, the Magufuli-led administration has been accused of frustrating opposition leaders.

Two months ago, for example, Freeman Mbowe was attacked over his hard stance on Magufuli’s administration.

In a statement, Chadema Secretary-General John Mnyika said the unknown individuals armed to the teeth accused Mbowe of frustrating government agenda through constant criticism.

They reportedly told the Chadema national chairman that they were not sent to kill but to warn him.

Just like Lissu, Mbowe was attacked near his home by armed men who had tailgated his car.

In the recent past, Mbowe has been arrested and charged by the Magufuli administration for protesting the stifling of opposition by the government.

Then, Chadema called on Tanzanian Parliament and top government leadership to compel the authorities to explain the recent attacks on opposition leaders in the country.

Chadema PartyPresident John Pombe MagufuliTanzaniaTundu Lissu

