Tanzania’s Opposition Chief Tundu Lissu Jets into Kenya to Launch his Book

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived in Kenya from Belgium ahead of his book launch scheduled for Friday, June 25.

Lissu fled Tanzania for the European country in November last year citing security threats after accusing the late President John Pombe Magufuli of rigging him out in the October presidential polls.

The fiery opposition chief will be launching his book titled Remaining in the Shadows – Parliament and Accountability in East Africa at the Windsor Hotel in Nairobi.

Lissu’s lawyer Prof George Wajackoya confirmed his arrival in Kenya.

“I have express instructions from him as his advocate to confirm to you that yes, he is already in the country ahead of his book launch that will take place at Windsor Hotel on Friday,” Prof Wacjakoya told Nation.

In the book, the former Chadema presidential candidate focuses on the evolution of Parliaments in the East African region.

Lissu argues that the Legislature in Uganda and Tanzania have been held captive by the Executive with an exception of Kenya.

He details that the concept of the imperial presidency is still rife in the two countries decades after the oppressive colonial rule.

“With the tenuous exception of Kenya, they remain in the shadow of the imperial Presidency,” he argues.

“Given the entrenchment of that system and the powerful vested interests it has created and serves, the book will most certainly spark stormy political and academic debate. If it does so, it will have served its purpose and justified the time and the expense of its writing,” part the of the book reads.

Lissu and the late Magufuli did not see eye to eye, with the former labeling the former Head of State a dictator.

He accused Magufuli of curtailing free expression and press freedom.

Return to Tanzania

Lissu returned to Tanzania from exile in Belgium in the run-up to the October 2020 General Election.

The critic of President Magufuli was on September 7, 2017, attacked by unknown assailants and shot 16 times. He was flown to Nairobi and later to Belgium for specialized treatment.

He believes the attack was politically motivated.

Lissu rejected the outcome of the October poll that was marred by claims of arrests, restricted access to polling stations, multiple voting, pre-ticking of ballots and widespread blocking of social media.

Magufuli was declared the winner of the poll with 12.5 million votes, Lissu came in a distant second with 1.9 million votes.

The Magufuli passed on in March this year from heart complications, according to Tanzanian authorities.

Lissu is on record saying he was relieved that he (Magufuli) was gone.

