“Pray But Don’t Be Ignorant”, Tanzanians Told As 53 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In 24 Hours

53 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tanzania bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the country to 147.

This is the biggest number reported in a day in the country as President Pombe Magufuli continues to attract criticism over his style of leadership in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Magufuli refused to close churches last month despite calls from medical experts from all quarters.

Instead, the Head of State termed worship centres as places where people could seek healing.

Speaking at a Sunday service in the country, Magufuli said the virus is “satanic” adding that there is no way it could thrive in ‘Christ’s Body’.

“Corona cannot survive in the body of Christ; it will burn. That is exactly why I did not panic while taking the Holy Communion,” said Magufuli.

The President, however, ordered the closure of schools and banned public events to prevent the spread of the contagious disease just like neighbouring countries, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

He also ordered mandatory quarantining of individuals arriving from foreign nationals as borders remain open.

Many couldn’t comprehend why he didn’t consider banning the church activities despite the World Health Organization’s directive on social distancing as a measure to combat the spread of the virus.

Netizens accused him of putting citizens at a high risk of contracting the disease that has killed five people in the country.

In spite of the criticism the churches remain open.

In fact, yesterday he declared a three-day national prayers period to help combat the novel coronavirus as the reported cases in the country rose to 94.

“Fellow Tanzanians, due to the pandemic, I urge to use these three days, from April 17 to April 19, to pray for God’s protection and healing,” Magufuli tweeted on Thursday evening.

Many now believe that the surge is a result of the President’s lack of seriousness in handling the global health crisis that has greatly affected even superpowers like the United States., United Kingdom and Germany just to mention a few.

“Pray, but don’t be ignorant. Tanzania is praying as well as playing, they will be greatly f*** up by COVID-19! Religion came from Italy, Rome specifically. But people have died over there, who are Tanzanians not to die? Africans, let us be serious, ignorance isn’t a human right, “a tweep identified as Cymo said.

“3 days of national prayers instead restricting congestion and movements?” another Twitter user said.

George Gacheru opined, “They haven’t seen anything,just wait.Corona is done going pushups.”

