Tanzanian Provincial Boss Opens Bars To Preachers, Warns Owners Against Blocking Men Of Cloth

Paul Makonda. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Dar-es-Salaam Provincial Commissioner Paul Makonda has given permission to religious leaders to preach at bars and entertainment joints so that people can hear the word of God, lest they say they missed out in the ‘end time’.

Announcing the move, the regional commissioner issued a warning to club owners who will block the men of cloth that stern action will be taken against them.

In the East Africa region, preachers who wish to speak to revelers do so at the discretion of club owners, or the revelers themselves.

In most cases, the preachers are thrown out as it is believed that sermons belong to church, while others feel such a move is intrusion to their right to association.

Here are some reactions from Tanzanians:-

Paul Makonda

