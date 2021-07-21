Tanzanian Politician Freeman Mbowe Reportedly Arrested Ahead of Meeting Demanding New Constitution

Tanzania’s opposition politician Freeman Mbowe has reportedly been arrested just hours before hosting a meeting of activists demanding a new constitution.

Tanzanian sources told Kahawa Tungu that Mbowe was among at least 12 leaders arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Mwanza.

Security forces reportedly broke down his hotel door and seized him at around 3am.

SOS ALERT 👉🏽 ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCE #Tanzania

Head of opposition @freemanmbowetz has been taken by security forces who broke down his hotel door and seized him at 3am in Mwanza!

He held a press conference yday and was to be in a meeting today to demand a new constitution! pic.twitter.com/9U31zbHoDh — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) July 21, 2021

Others taken into custody include John Pambalu, John Heche, Rose Mayemba, Masenya (Chairman Bavicha Ilemela), Steven Odipo, Dr. Rwaitama, Frank Novatus (Chaco), Mwakiaba (Chairman Nyamagana) and Benjamin (Bavicha Kinondoni).

Mbowe, who is the chairman of opposition party Chadema, held a press conference on Tuesday calling for constitutional reforms in Tanzania.

He was a fierce critic of the late President John Pombe Magufuli’s leadership and has since the Head of State’s death in March this year demanded that the new administration led by Samia Suluhu embrace democracy.

Opposition leaders and activists in Tanzania have taken to social media to call for the immediate release of Mbowe whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kinachoendelea Mwanza ni aibu kwa awamu hii ya uongozi, haki ya kujumuika, uhuru wa maoni na kujieleza inavunjwa peupe and no one from above anakemea , tunaanza taratibu as it was in 2016 . Mungu awatetee mnaoteswa pic.twitter.com/e0KEKFzQQv — Olaigwanani-Olengurumwa, Adv (@OlengurumwaO) July 21, 2021

#Freee @freemanmbowetz Mwenyekiti wa Chadema Taifa.

Tumechoka tabia ya kuwakamata Kihuni Watu na hamtoi taarifa wako wapi mnatoa taharuki.Tuna mtaka mwenyekiti akiwa hai.#KatibaMpyaNiLazimaSiOmbi #KatibaMpyaNiLazimaSiOmbi pic.twitter.com/agVQqh8LBx — Talanta Mhanga (@MhangaTalanta) July 21, 2021

Ni muda wa kusimama tuhesabiwe! Kuendekeza huu ujinga wa Policcm hatutakaa tupate katiba mpya https://t.co/G4RCBPKAu9 — CPA Catherine Ruge (Aka Msubhati) (@CatherineRuge) July 21, 2021

Ask @TitoMagoti @kabsjourno who lived to tell – enforced disappearance is lethal, first few hours are crucial! Without public attention you may never be found again!

Amplify the message and let the world know about @freemanmbowetz ‘s enforced disappeaeance in #Tanzania pic.twitter.com/U0u7X2xoR1 — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) July 21, 2021

