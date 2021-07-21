in EAST AFRICA

Tanzanian Politician Freeman Mbowe Reportedly Arrested Ahead of Meeting Demanding New Constitution

Freeman Mbowe
Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe [Photo/Courtesy]

Tanzania’s opposition politician Freeman Mbowe has reportedly been arrested just hours before hosting a meeting of activists demanding a new constitution.

Tanzanian sources told Kahawa Tungu that Mbowe was among at least 12 leaders arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Mwanza.

Security forces reportedly broke down his hotel door and seized him at around 3am.

Others taken into custody include John Pambalu, John Heche, Rose Mayemba, Masenya (Chairman Bavicha Ilemela), Steven Odipo, Dr. Rwaitama, Frank Novatus (Chaco), Mwakiaba (Chairman Nyamagana) and Benjamin (Bavicha Kinondoni).

Mbowe, who is the chairman of opposition party Chadema, held a press conference on Tuesday calling for constitutional reforms in Tanzania.

Read: Tanzania Opposition Leader Freeman Mbowe Hospitalised After Night Assailant Attack

He was a fierce critic of the late President John Pombe Magufuli’s leadership and has since the Head of State’s death in March this year demanded that the new administration led by Samia Suluhu embrace democracy.

Opposition leaders and activists in Tanzania have taken to social media to call for the immediate release of Mbowe whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Here are some of the reactions:

