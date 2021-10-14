Tanzanian National To Serve 15 Years in Jail for Defiling Girl in Homa Bay

24-year-old Zuberi Bado Isa, a Tanzania National will spend 15 years in jail for defiling a girl aged 17 years in Homa Bay County.

Isa appeared before Ndhiwa Court Principal Magistrate Mary Ochieng’ for the offence that happened on August 14, 2018.

According to testimonies presented in court, the accused was found guilty of committing the offence in Miranga Village, Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

He was also charged with being in Kenya unlawfully contrary to the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011.

The prosecution had lined up six witnesses including the area chief and two police officers. He will serve 15 years in jail and thereafter be deported to his country, Tanzania.

He however has 14 days to appeal the ruling before he is transferred to Homa Bay County Prison.

In a different account of events last year, two Tanzanian Nationals and a Kenyan were arrested after detectives seized 1,000 pieces of Explosive Denotators at the Taveta Border.

The two were a driver and his turn boy who were headed to Mombasa from Moshi, Tanzania.

“The consignment in the vehicle had been declared at the border point as raw tobacco from Moshi Tanzania and was destined to Mombasa. However, on being stopped and upon rummaging by Customs officers, and checking the cabin, the officers found two packages of Supreme Plain detonators in the vehicle, ” KRA said in a statement released to newsrooms.

They were arraigned and later released on bail.

