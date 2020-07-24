Tanzanian Miner Finds Another Tanzanite Gemstone Worth Over Ksh140 Million

Tanzanian small-scale miner Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52, has found another 6-kilograme tanzanite gemstone worth over Ksh140 million.

This comes less than a month after Laizer found two of what is considered to the largest precious stones, weighing 9.27 and 5.1 kilograms each, in the northern Mirerani hills.

He sold to the government of Tanzania for Ksh357.2 million. He also intends to sell his new fortune to the government.

“I have found the stone in my small mine again. I will hand it over to the government when the time is right,” he said.

Mr Laizer is a father of 30 children.

Tanzanite is only found in northern Tanzania and is used to make ornaments.

It is one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, and some geologists estimate that its supply may be entirely depleted within the next 20 years.

The precious stone’s appeal lies in its variety of hues, including green, red, purple and blue.

Its value is determined by rarity – the finer the colour or clarity, the higher the price.

