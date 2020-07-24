in NEWS

Tanzanian Miner Finds Another Tanzanite Gemstone Worth Over Ksh140 Million

199 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Tanzanian small-scale miner Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52, has found another 6-kilograme tanzanite gemstone worth over Ksh140 million.

This comes less than a month after Laizer found two of what is considered to the largest precious stones, weighing 9.27 and 5.1 kilograms each, in the northern Mirerani hills.

He sold to the government of Tanzania for Ksh357.2 million. He also intends to sell his new fortune to the government.

“I have found the stone in my small mine again. I will hand it over to the government when the time is right,” he said.

Mr Laizer is a father of 30 children.

Tanzanite is only found in northern Tanzania and is used to make ornaments.

It is one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, and some geologists estimate that its supply may be entirely depleted within the next 20 years.

The precious stone’s appeal lies in its variety of hues, including green, red, purple and blue.

Its value is determined by rarity – the finer the colour or clarity, the higher the price.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Sonko, Badi Fight For Official County Residence As Supremacy Battles Escalate