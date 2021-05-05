Tanzanians Free To Do Business In Kenya Without Work Permits, Visas – President Uhuru Kenyatta

Tanzanian investors intending to set up businesses in Kenya will not be asked for visas or work permits, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

This comes as the first step in the removal of non-tariff barriers between the two countries that were announced on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

“Tanzanians are free to engage in business transactions without VISAs or work permits provided all laws of the land are adhered to,” said President Kenyatta.

“The East African Community has opened our borders and have unlocked opportunities for the free movement of goods, services and products. Trade within our countries has thrived but we must accept it is yet to reach the level we expect.”

President Kenyatta who spoke during a business forum attended by Kenyan and Tanzanian businessmen and women commissioned the Kenyan Ministry of Trade to ensure that all agreements signed between the two nations worked.

“The prosperity for our two countries hinges on creating a conducive business environment and growing mutually beneficial trade. Kenya and Tanzania enjoy cordial relations going back to our pre-independence days,” said Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta also ordered the release of maize held at the Tanzania border within two weeks and the harmonization of Covid-19 testing to reduce congestion. On the other hand, visiting President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu urged Tanzanian investors to leverage on the technological advancements in Kenya. "There is an opportunity for Tanzania to leverage on Kenya's technology. I urge Kenyan and Tanzanian investors to establish partnerships. Real development is realised when we develop together. The private sector is key in driving economic growth," added Suluhu. "Tanzania is highly committed to seeing a vibrant private sector capable of facing the challenges of the global economy through our industrialization drive."