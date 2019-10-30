Tanzanian Comedian Idris Sultan In Trouble With State Over Photoshopped Picture Of Magufuli

Tanzanian comedian and former Big Brother Hotshots 2014 winner Idris Sultan has found himself in hot soup after photoshopping a picture of President John Pombe Magufuli.

He has been directed by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda to present himself to the nearest police station.

Makonda, through his Instagram page, stated that the comedian went overboard and beyond boundaries as an entertainer.

He pointed out that the comedian should be able to respect boundaries while creating content for his followers.

“Naona mipaka ya kazi yako huijuwi. Nenda sasa hivi kituo chochote Cha polisi uwambie Makonda kaniambie nije utakuta ujumbe wako,” read the order.

This translates to,” I can see you do not know your boundaries. Present yourself to the nearest police station.”

In the photoshopped pictures, Idris hinted to switch jobs with President Magufuli hence allowing him to celebrate his birthday in style without the pressure of running the county.

This follows President Magufuli’s birthday that was celebrated on October 29.

Idris has been on the limelight for creating content and entertaining his fans through comedic stunts and imploring different forms of creativity.

During the African Cup of Nations, Idris together with Kenya’s Eric Omondi threw the internet into a frenzy by pledging support to their various teams.

Kenya played against Tanzania and took an early lead of 3-2.

The game was made more interesting through the comedy and fuss created by the duo hence making it more live.

However, the directive by the Regional Commissioner was criticized by majority of social media users as they came to Idris’ defence stating that he should be allowed to create content and express himself.

Here are some of the reactions:

@emmanuelmkelehe said, “mkuu kamaanisha au anamtania tu?”

@romastamina opined, “Huyoo Ni msanii Nini maana ya Sanaaa MNATUBANA SANA WAKATI RAISI NI WETU (NI MAONI TU SITAKI KUITWA KITUONI”

@miriam_boke said, “What level of petty.WTF!!??… @baba_keagan You are being petty”

@linah.mosha stated, “Mipaka lazima iwepo bila kuwepo na mipaka basi kunasiku watu watafika mbali Zaidi”

“Asa hapo kakosea ninii kwa mfano yanii, ” said @jitaboy.

@laurentjohn292 commented, “Upo sahihi kanikela sana pia”

