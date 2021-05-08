Controversy As Tanzanian Government Interferes in Dar Derby

A decision by the government of Tanzania to delay kick off of the country’s biggest club rivalry, Dar Derby, is threatening a storm after one of the clubs objected.

The match pitting arch rivals Simba SC as hosts against Yanga SC was originally scheduled to start at 1700HRS, but a late statement from the country’s football body indicated a two-hour delay.

Tanzania Football Federation, TFF indicated the change in scheduling was occasioned by orders from the ministry of sports.

Read: Tanzanian Giants Simba SC Accused Of Using COVID-19 Test To Weaken Opponent

Yanga have since objected to the change saying, according to regulations, it should have been done not less than 24 hours before kickoff.

The two clubs are embroiled fighting for this season’s Tanzanian Premier League title with just four points separating them at the top.

Simba and Yanga are the country’s oldest and most storied clubs.

They attract a lot of interest from the political class due do the masses relying behind them.

The government’s action amounts to government interference which is against Fifa rules.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu