Tanzanian Authorities Arrest Six Kenyan Fishermen, Demand Sh100,000 To Release Boats

Six Kenyan fishermen have been arrested by Tanzanian authorities.

They were on a fishing expedition in Lake Victoria when they were apprehended and their two boats seized.

According to Kibro Beach Management Unit chairman Joel Maulidi, the arrested fishermen and boats were taken to Sota beach in Northern Mara district.

The Tanzanian authorities, Maulidi said, demanded Sh50,000 for each boat.

Read: Tanzanians Free To Do Business In Kenya Without Work Permits, Visas – President Uhuru Kenyatta

This comes in the backdrop of President Samia Suluhu’s two-day visit to Kenya that came to an end on Wednesday.

Her visit was meant to mend a frosty relationship between the two East African nations.

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Suluhu on Tuesday agreed to do away with non-tariff barriers as the initial renewal of the diplomatic and business ties that have deteriorated for years.

Non-tariff barriers refer to restrictions that result from prohibitions, conditions, or specific market requirements that make the importation or exportation of products difficult and costly.

“For purposes of business, we have agreed to deal with non-tariff barriers… Our Ministers for Health will lay in place strategies for faster Covid-19 testing, so that business can continue,” said Suluhu.

Read Also: Kenya, Tanzania Agree To Do Away With Non-tariff Barriers

The two countries also signed an agreement to have a gas pipeline from Mombasa to Tanzania, which will be implemented by the two governments.

Again, on Wednesday, President Kenyatta said Tanzanian investors intending to set up businesses in Kenya will not be asked for visas or work permits.

“Tanzanians are free to engage in business transactions without VISAs or work permits provided all laws of the land are adhered to,” the president said.

“The East African Community has opened our borders and have unlocked opportunities for the free movement of goods, services and products. Trade within our countries has thrived but we must accept it is yet to reach the level we expect.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu